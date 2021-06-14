Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Update

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the May 13th total of 214,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 898.0 days.

Shares of DYNDF stock remained flat at $$39.64 on Monday. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66.

DYNDF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$47.50 to C$50.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Dye & Durham from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dye & Durham presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

