Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.94

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.94 and last traded at $56.91, with a volume of 45670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.52.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 217.65, a PEG ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at $39,390,655.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $3,213,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,770,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,852 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,586. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.