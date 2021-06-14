Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 739,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 162,816 shares in the last quarter. Newfleet Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 28,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 26,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVM stock remained flat at $$11.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,337. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $12.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

