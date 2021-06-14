Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,261 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $123.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

