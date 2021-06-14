Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,858 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 2.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 170,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 272,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 19,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 745,337 shares of company stock worth $57,776,525 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $85.30 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

