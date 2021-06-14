Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 20,805 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 223.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,805 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,385,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 215,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,391,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.06.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $134.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

