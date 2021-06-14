Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Shares of XOM opened at $62.39 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

