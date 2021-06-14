Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 954 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 102,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 431,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after buying an additional 53,967 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 515,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after buying an additional 43,257 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $54.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

