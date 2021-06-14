Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock remained flat at $$11.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.47. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

