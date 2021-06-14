Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Short Interest Update

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the May 13th total of 108,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Radio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN MSN traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,733. Emerson Radio has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Radio during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Radio in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Emerson Radio by 14.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 134,007 shares in the last quarter.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.