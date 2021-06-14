Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) Short Interest Up 471.7% in May

Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 351,000 shares, a growth of 471.7% from the May 13th total of 61,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 364,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Empower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Empower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,020,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Empower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,197,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Empower alerts:

EMPW stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. Empower has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMPW shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Empower in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Empower in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

About Empower

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Empower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.