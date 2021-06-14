Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives C$52.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$52.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CSFB upped their target price on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

ENB stock traded up C$1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$49.43. 17,041,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,482,357. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$35.80 and a 52-week high of C$49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.98. The firm has a market cap of C$100.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.0606212 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.51%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

