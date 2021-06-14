Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.66

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.66 and last traded at $40.27, with a volume of 541613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,160,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Enbridge by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Enbridge by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Company Profile (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

