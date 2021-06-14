Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Holdings Increased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 16.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 25,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 32.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.0% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 42,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 249,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET opened at $11.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is -338.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

