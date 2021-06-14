Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) PT Lowered to C$65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS:EGHSF traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.30. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106. Enghouse Systems has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.36.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

