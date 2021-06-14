Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Holdings Increased by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 330.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 115,525 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $24,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 105,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 59,142 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 46,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,215,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 163,003 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,077 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.31 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

