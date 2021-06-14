Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 239,804 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 574,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,804 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $187,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after purchasing an additional 941,896 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GS traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $372.36. 57,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,041. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

