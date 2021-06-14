Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,854,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $233,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

NYSE KNX traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $46.39. 4,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

