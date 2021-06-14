Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,128 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.7% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $303,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.92.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.00. 249,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,476,272. The stock has a market cap of $208.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.