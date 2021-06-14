Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,170,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 85,998 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Honeywell International worth $254,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.17. 22,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.53 and a 12-month high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

