Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 3,166 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.20% of American Tower worth $208,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,954,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.97. 11,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,155. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.68. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $122.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.77%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

