Entain (LON:ENT) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,827.49

Entain Plc (LON:ENT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,827.49 ($23.88) and last traded at GBX 1,823.50 ($23.82), with a volume of 154023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,803.50 ($23.56).

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,647 ($21.52) to GBX 1,872 ($24.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,799.80 ($23.51).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,644.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96. The company has a market cap of £10.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 184.03.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

