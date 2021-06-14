Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 952 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCI. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI opened at $51.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.