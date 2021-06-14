Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 118,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 435,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 42,960 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNVR. Barclays raised their price objective on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

UNVR opened at $27.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.94. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

