Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $580,000 in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,277,000 after purchasing an additional 113,071 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,471,000 after purchasing an additional 22,737 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 109,635 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,327,000 after purchasing an additional 61,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,776,000 after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $79.51 on Monday. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

