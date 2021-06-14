Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NIU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 308,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 94,490 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NIU shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NIU stock opened at $34.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 97.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $53.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63.

Niu Technologies Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

