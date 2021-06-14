Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,896 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 41.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,896 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWN. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,080,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 74,205 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,170,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

EWN stock opened at $49.74 on Monday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.59.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.