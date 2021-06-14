Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $667,000 Position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Investors Title at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITIC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 231.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $174.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.96. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $109.69 and a 12 month high of $194.26.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.08 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

