Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EVA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.20.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -71.16 and a beta of 1.00. Enviva Partners has a 52 week low of $33.14 and a 52 week high of $53.96.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $241.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.785 dividend. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is 747.62%.

In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 32,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

