EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $513.17

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $513.17 and last traded at $511.96, with a volume of 1610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $508.46.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $458.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

