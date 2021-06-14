Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.49). Epizyme reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

EPZM stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.35. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 28,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Epizyme by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Epizyme by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

