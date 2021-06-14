Equity Investment Corp Has $79.29 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Equity Investment Corp lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 3.2% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $79,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $164.05. The stock had a trading volume of 79,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,250. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $167.14. The company has a market capitalization of $131.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.11.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

