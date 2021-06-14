Equity Investment Corp Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Equity Investment Corp cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,584 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $33,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Target by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 278,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Target by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.90. 79,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,027,987. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $114.81 and a 52-week high of $236.80. The company has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.06.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

