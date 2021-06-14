Equity Investment Corp Sells 118,324 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Equity Investment Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,151,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,324 shares during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust comprises about 1.8% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $46,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $20,448,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 947.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,161,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,148,000 after buying an additional 1,955,534 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $15,915,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,448,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,291,000 after buying an additional 881,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 785,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 758,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,767. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESRT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

