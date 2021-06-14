Equity Investment Corp Sells 45,734 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Equity Investment Corp lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,734 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up about 2.5% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Truist Financial worth $63,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $301,177,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,655 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.88. 204,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,766,310. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFC. Compass Point raised their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

