Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 42.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential comprises approximately 1.0% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $532,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,529 shares of company stock worth $3,371,174. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EQR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

EQR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.38. 14,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $82.05.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.