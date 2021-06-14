Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Short Interest Down 77.8% in May

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ESMC opened at $0.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32. Escalon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

Get Escalon Medical alerts:

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Escalon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.