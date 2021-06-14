Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 5,673 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,483,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,454,000 after buying an additional 76,023 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RAVN shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

RAVN opened at $43.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52. Raven Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $47.43.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

