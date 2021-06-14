Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 74,012 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 74,012 shares during the period. BP comprises approximately 1.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at $818,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of BP by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 13.8% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 19,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in BP by 316.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BP opened at $27.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $28.07.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. BP’s payout ratio is currently -73.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

