Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2,423.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,856 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,777 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Twitter by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 39,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Twitter by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,801 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $60.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.39.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $500,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $149,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,787 shares of company stock worth $4,713,231 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

