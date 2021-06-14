Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 27,139 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,139 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.16% of Vericel worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCEL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vericel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 105,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $57.58 on Monday. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $64.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 719.84 and a beta of 2.12.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Vericel’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

In other news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,372 shares of company stock worth $6,208,573. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.