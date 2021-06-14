Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 241,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 97,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VPG. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

VPG traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,875. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $482.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.86. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.