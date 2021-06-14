Evercore ISI Boosts Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target to $95.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLL. B. Riley cut their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital raised their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Clarkson Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Lithium presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $73.31 on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.81 and a beta of 0.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

