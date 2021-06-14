Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

XTC opened at C$10.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Exco Technologies has a 1 year low of C$6.00 and a 1 year high of C$11.49. The company has a market cap of C$431.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$118.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.