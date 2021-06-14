Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Formidable Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,169 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.3% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.21, for a total transaction of $16,211,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,985,645 shares of company stock valued at $619,571,257 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $333.50. The company had a trading volume of 84,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,350,303. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $338.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

