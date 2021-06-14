Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Prudential Financial Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,193,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,715 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.9% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,235,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total transaction of $1,753,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,985,645 shares of company stock valued at $619,571,257. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB traded up $3.90 on Monday, reaching $335.16. The company had a trading volume of 302,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,350,303. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $338.30. The firm has a market cap of $950.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

