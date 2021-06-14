Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.7% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 22.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 8.8% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lifted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,985,645 shares of company stock valued at $619,571,257. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $332.58. 62,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,350,303. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.37. The firm has a market cap of $943.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $338.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

