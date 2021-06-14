Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total transaction of $1,753,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,985,645 shares of company stock valued at $619,571,257 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $333.29. 134,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,350,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $338.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $316.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

