Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,481 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.7% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $334.64. The company had a trading volume of 196,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,350,303. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.37. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $338.30. The firm has a market cap of $948.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,985,645 shares of company stock valued at $619,571,257. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

