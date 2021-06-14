Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 16500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$103.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

